Will send manned sub up to 6-km depth: Minister

Will send manned sub up to 6-km depth: Minister

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that India was preparing for human spaceflight and deep-sea exploration.

He said while an Indian astronaut would venture into outer space, India would also send a human-occupied submersible to depths of up to 6,000 metres, marking a historic dual achievement in 2027.

“One going in outer space and one going deep sea. 2026 will be the final rehearsal year for both of these expeditions. This year we would also be preparing ourselves to engage ourselves into another ambitious area- ocean energy. Like nuclear energy contributing 10 per cent by 2047, we will have clean energy sources of ocean resources which would be solar panels, ocean winds. We have a vast ocean,” the minister said.

He underscored that India’s reform express is being driven by science, technology, and innovation, with technology acting as the central force behind governance, administration, and economic transformation. The minister said the country’s future growth over the next two decades will be led by innovation-driven sectors such as Space, oceans, biotechnology, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

A major highlight of 2025, Singh said, was the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, under which the government is directly supporting private sector R&D, an unprecedented step globally.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

