Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it would soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, "We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. We will do it shortly. It is in the pipeline."

The statement was made by the ED during the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in the case.

On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has to surrender on June 2.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court