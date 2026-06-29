Will spell out future course after Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit: Dipke

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Speaking to The Tribune at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Dipke said the resignation remained the movement’s immediate objective and would determine its next course of action. “We have plans. Let Pradhan resign first, then we will present our next set of demands,” he said.

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With environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk beginning an indefinite fast, Dipke said the government had left the protesters with little choice. “We have been sitting here, but the government has not moved. More than 20 students have committed suicide. The reaction of the government has been to label those seeking justice for these students as terrorists. Nothing could be more unfortunate than that. At least take some responsibility,” he said.

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Although the CJP has emerged as the face of the agitation, Dipke ruled out any plans to transform it into a conventional political party. "We understand that we do not have the experience or the resources that it takes to form a political party. More importantly, it is not necessary to become a political party to bring change in this country,” he said.

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Dipke also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that if he safeguarded Pradhan then he was equally responsible for the “failure” of the education system. “The PM should ensure that the resignation of Pradhan else the blood of the students who committed suicide will also be on his hands,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he made an allegation in a post on X, claiming that several farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had been placed under house arrest to stop them from joining the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Despite the alleged restrictions, farmer leaders and members of Khap Panchayats attended the protest on Sunday, with more farmer organisations expected to join the agitation.

Dipke said the movement had been receiving support from farmer groups because examination related concerns had affected families across rural India as well. “We have been speaking with farmer leaders and they have shown us that this issue goes beyond students. Even their grandchildren have been facing the brunt of irregularities,” he said.