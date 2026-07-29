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Home / India / Will take responsibility for every bona fide action taken in line of duty, CRPF DG tells personnel

Will take responsibility for every bona fide action taken in line of duty, CRPF DG tells personnel

His remarks come amid mounting criticism over the police and RAF action during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Amid the raging controversy over the alleged use of excessive force and pellet guns by security personnel during the recent anti-NEET paper leak protests in Delhi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General Gyanendra Pratap Singh assured personnel and officers that he will stand by every bona fide decision taken in the discharge of their duties and take responsibility wherever accountability arises.

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"As the Director-General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director-General," Singh said while addressing the CRPF investiture ceremony on July 27.

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His remarks came amid mounting criticism over the police and RAF action during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

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RAF, a specialised force under CRPF, is facing scrutiny over alleged use of pellet guns and it has been decided not to issue these guns to its personnel until further orders.

According to sources, the force was also asked to follow the concept of sensible policing during an internal review of RAF's role during the July 20 crackdown.

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Protesters, who were demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and a transparent examination system, clashed with security personnel while trying to march towards Parliament.

Pellet guns were reportedly used on several protesters, leading to serious injuries to many of them.

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