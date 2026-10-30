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Home / India / Will throw back infiltrators to Bangladesh, says Bengal CM

Will throw back infiltrators to Bangladesh, says Bengal CM

Asserts no Hindu refugees would be detained, their citizenship to be fast-tracked

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. ANI file
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday vowed to deport alleged infiltrators to Bangladesh, fast-track citizenship for Hindu refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and crack down on cow slaughter and alleged anti-national activities in border areas.

Addressing a public gathering in Raiganj, in Uttar Dinajpur district bordering Bangladesh, Adhikari said his government would take stringent measures against illegal immigration while ensuring that Hindu refugees eligible under the CAA received citizenship.

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“We will throw back infiltrators to Bangladesh. We will put them at holding stations and then send them back,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating his government's tough stance on alleged cross-border infiltration.

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Emphasising his government's commitment to the CAA, Adhikari urged Hindu refugees who had not yet applied for citizenship to do so without delay. He also pledged legal assistance to those facing imprisonment, asserting that no Hindu refugee should be jailed and that steps should be initiated to secure their release and grant them citizenship under the law.

“I will ensure that not a single Hindu refugee lands up in jail here,” he said, calling for immediate legal intervention to facilitate their citizenship claims.

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Adhikari also issued a strong warning against cow slaughter, invoking the religious significance of cows in Hinduism. “No one should raise a hand against ‘Gau Mata’. No one should harm ‘Gau Mata’. I am making this clear. If it happens, no one will be worse than me,” Adhikari said, warning of a tough response if cow slaughter occurred in the state.

Turning his attention to alleged separatist activities, Adhikari said groups raising slogans such as “Kashmir Mange Azaadi” should not be allowed to operate in border areas. He also targeted what he described as “tukde-tukde gangs”, using sharp rhetoric against groups he accused of threatening national unity.

On border security, the Chief Minister further called for action against illegal madrassas, stressing that such institutions should not be allowed to facilitate anti-national activities.

On the occasion, Adhikari also inaugurated 30 projects and laid the foundation stones for 83 others worth Rs 88.53 crore.

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