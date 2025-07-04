Two days after the Dalai Lama asserted that a Trust will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation, the Centre on Friday said it doesn’t take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion but will continue to uphold freedom of religion.

The remarks came hours after Beijing objected to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s assertion that the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid its impact on the improvement of bilateral relations.

On July 2, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, had announced that the “institution of the Dalai Lama will continue”. China, however, claimed that the Dalai Lama’s successor must receive its seal of approval. A day later, Rijiju endorsed the Dalai Lama’s decision, saying no one else but the Tibetan spiritual leader himself had the right to take the decision.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, at a media briefing, said India should be clear of the “anti-China separatist nature” of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Tibet-related issues.

Beijing also asked India to exercise caution in its words and actions and stop “interfering” in China’s internal affairs with Tibet-related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of ties between the two nations.

The MEA said it had seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama. “The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion,” the MEA said, adding it had “always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so”.

The Dalai Lama had insisted on keeping China out of the process of locating the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama, saying the Gaden Phodrang Trust had the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. “No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” a statement from the office of the Dalai Lama said on Wednesday.