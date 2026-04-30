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Home / India / Will win 226 seats in Bengal; exit poll predictions meant to demoralise TMC workers: Mamata

Will win 226 seats in Bengal; exit poll predictions meant to demoralise TMC workers: Mamata

Banerjee claimed television channels were running poll result projections 'circulated from the BJP office'

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:05 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee shows a victory sign after casting a vote in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly election at a polling station in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that exit poll predictions were being aired at the “instruction of BJP” to demoralise TMC workers, and asserted that the ruling party would win more than 226 of the 294 Assembly seats in the state election.

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In a video message posted on X ahead of the counting on May 4, Banerjee claimed television channels were running poll result projections “circulated from the BJP office”.

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“What is being shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information,” she alleged.

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Exuding confidence about her party’s prospects, Banerjee said TMC would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark in the 294-member Assembly.

“We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people,” she said.

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The TMC chief also trained her guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that central forces have been working as “agents of BJP” during the entire polling process.

“At direct instructions of Amit Shah, central forces have been working in West Bengal as agents of BJP in the entire polling process,” she claimed.

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