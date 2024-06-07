Will work on further boosting research, innovation in third term: Modi

New Delhi, June 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the qualitative changes in India’s education sector are reflected in the QS World University Ranking and his government will work on further boosting research and innovation in the third term.
“Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation,” the PM wrote on X.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Delhi are among the top 150 universities in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top rank globally for the 13th time, according to the QS World University Ranking-2025 announced on Wednesday.
While IIT Bombay climbed from 149 last year to 118, up by 31 ranks, IIT Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.
According to the coveted ranking published by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the University of Delhi stood out for the employability of its graduates and has been ranked 44th globally in the category of “employment outcomes”.
Boasting 46 universities in this edition of the rankings, the Indian Higher Education system is the seventh most represented globally and the third in Asia, trailing only Japan (49 universities) and China (Mainland) (71 universities).
From 46 institutions compared to 11 in 2015, India has increased its representation by 318 per cent in the last decade, registering the highest growth among G20 nations, QS officials said.
