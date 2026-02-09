Willing to provide 8,505 Group B officers for SIR: West Bengal

The West Bengal Government has informed the Election Commission that it is ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, sources said.

Advertisement

This assumes significance as the counsel appearing for the poll panel had argued in the Supreme Court on February 4 that the West Bengal government provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for overseeing the SIR.

Advertisement

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria is slated to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including the one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, relating to the ongoing SIR process in the state.

Advertisement

Sources said that Banerjee, who on February 4 became the first serving CM to argue in the top court, may come to the apex court on Monday again.

They said the West Bengal government has informed the poll panel that it is ready and willing to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the SIR exercise there.

Advertisement

On February 4, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, told the apex court that the state had provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers, such as SDMs, for overseeing the SIR process. He further said only low-ranked government employees, such as Anganwadi workers, were provided by the state for the exercise.