Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / Willing to provide 8,505 Group B officers for SIR: West Bengal

Only 80 overseeing exercise in state: Election Commission had argued in SC

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:23 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
The West Bengal Government has informed the Election Commission that it is ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, sources said.

This assumes significance as the counsel appearing for the poll panel had argued in the Supreme Court on February 4 that the West Bengal government provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for overseeing the SIR.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria is slated to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including the one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, relating to the ongoing SIR process in the state.

Sources said that Banerjee, who on February 4 became the first serving CM to argue in the top court, may come to the apex court on Monday again.

They said the West Bengal government has informed the poll panel that it is ready and willing to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the SIR exercise there.

On February 4, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, told the apex court that the state had provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers, such as SDMs, for overseeing the SIR process. He further said only low-ranked government employees, such as Anganwadi workers, were provided by the state for the exercise.

‘Mamata Banerjee’s personal appearance in SC legally untenable’

  • An application has been filed in the SC alleging that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s personal appearance in the SIR matter was “constitutionally improper” and “legally untenable”.
  • “As the petition concerns a matter of state governance and the constitutional exercise of powers by the EC, any representation before this court must be through duly appointed advocates representing West Bengal,” the application said.

