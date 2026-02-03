DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Wingtips of Air India, IndiGo planes touch each other at Mumbai airport

Wingtips of Air India, IndiGo planes touch each other at Mumbai airport

While Air India's plane was waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off, the IndiGo aircraft was taxiing after landing at the airport, which has parallel runways

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:13 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. ANI
Advertisement

In a freak incident, wingtips of Air India and IndiGo planes came in touch with each other at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, and both aircraft have been grounded for inspections, according to officials.

Advertisement

While Air India's plane was waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off, the IndiGo aircraft was taxiing after landing at the airport, which has parallel runways.

Advertisement

Both are Airbus A320 aircraft.

Advertisement

"Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline's aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft's wingtip," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

An IndiGo spokesperson in a statement said the wingtip of one of its aircraft operating flight 6E791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing.

Advertisement

All passengers are safe.

A civil aviation ministry spokesperson said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is at the site and that the two planes had returned to the bay for inspections.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts