Wingtips of Air India, IndiGo planes touch each other at Mumbai airport

In a freak incident, wingtips of Air India and IndiGo planes came in touch with each other at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, and both aircraft have been grounded for inspections, according to officials.

Advertisement

While Air India's plane was waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off, the IndiGo aircraft was taxiing after landing at the airport, which has parallel runways.

Advertisement

Both are Airbus A320 aircraft.

Advertisement

"Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline's aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft's wingtip," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

An IndiGo spokesperson in a statement said the wingtip of one of its aircraft operating flight 6E791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing.

Advertisement

All passengers are safe.

A civil aviation ministry spokesperson said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is at the site and that the two planes had returned to the bay for inspections.