Winning hearts must for electoral success: PM Modi’s swipe at Congress

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 9

Further cementing BJP’s Lok Sabha election plank “Modi ki guarantee”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the ruling dispensation was not a “mai-baap sarkar” but a government dedicated to serving mothers and fathers.

In a veiled comparison with the erstwhile Congress-led UPA, which he attacked for “failing to deliver basic amenities like drinking water, power and housing in 50 years of governance”, the PM today said people had faith in “Modi ki guarantee being the guarantee of fulfilment of promises”.

He was interacting with the beneficiaries of the government’s ongoing “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, which seeks to take the benefits of central schemes to the last person in the queue.

The yatra plans to reach two lakh panchayats to saturate public delivery. So far, 1.25 crore eligible people have been aided with filling of forms across 40,000 panchayats.

The PM said the recently concluded Assembly elections, where the BJP won massive mandates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were clear indications of the validity of Modi’s guarantee. “People believe Modi’s guarantee is a guarantee of fulfilment of promises,” he remarked.

In a veiled swipe at the Congress, the PM said some parties were busy making false claims and promises. “Elections are not won on social media.... Before winning elections, you have to win hearts,” he said, adding the opposition would have fared better had it served the poor rather than self over 50 years.

“We have established a direct relationship, an emotional connect between the government and the people,” PM Modi said.

BJP CM race hots up, C’garh MLA meet today

New Delhi: Race for chief ministership in the Hindi heartland states, which the BJP just won, intensified on Saturday with the meeting of the legislature parties finalised for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. While Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs will meet on Sunday morning to select the leader of the legislature party, party MLAs in Madhya Pradesh will meet on Monday evening. TNS

