Winter session of Parliament from December 4

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 4 and continue till December 22 with 15 sittings, the government said on Thursday.

“…Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on X.

It is likely to be the last full-fledged session of the 17th Lok Sabha as the General Election is scheduled to be announced in March 2024. The government will present the interim Budget during a curtailed Budget session of Parliament in February 2024.

The government is likely to seek Parliament’s approval on a Bill for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners during the winter session. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill-2023 was listed during the special session of Parliament in September. However it could not come up for consideration. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session in August, and is awaiting passage in the Upper House before it is sent to the Lower House for consideration and passing.

Apart from this, the government had also listed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill- 2023 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha during the special session in September. However, this too could not be taken up during the session and is now likely to be considered during the winter session. It was passed by the Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session in August and is to be taken up in the Lok Sabha.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill-2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session, is also likely to be brought during the winter session for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The Post Office Bill-2023, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in during the monsoon session, is also likely to be considered during the winter session.