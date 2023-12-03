 Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for structured discussion: Government

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi & Arjun Meghwal, with Cong MPs Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi during all-party meet. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 2

Anticipated expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the “cash-for-query” scam, as recommended by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, is set to rock the proceedings of the winter session, the last full sitting of Parliament ahead of the 18th General Election in 2024.

The matter resonated at the all-party meeting convened by the government on Saturday and chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the session with TMC leaders demanding a discussion on the report before a decision on Moitra’s expulsion was taken. The government, which has listed 18 Bills for passage through 15 sittings between December 4 and 22, assured readiness for a structured debate on all issues. Among the Bills are two that aim to extend the provisions of women’s reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, and three to replace the existing criminal laws. At the meeting, the RSP and AIADMK opposed the imposition of Hindi by naming draft criminal laws in Hindi — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) — which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure respectively.

Wider ramifications

Expulsion from Parl is an extremely serious punishment and has very wide ramifications — Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress

Also on the agenda for the session is The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, to regulate the appointment, service conditions and office terms of the CEC and ECs. The winter session will further see passage of supplementary demands for grants, under which the government is likely to seek additional allocation for fertilizer, food and fuel subsidies and MGNREGA.

But the Moitra issue looks set to dominate proceedings with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report, recommending the MP’s expulsion for allowing an industrialist to use her Parliament login to ask questions pertaining to another business house, listed for tabling on the first day of the session. It was earlier adopted by the committee.

TMC leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Sudeep Bandopadhyay and Derek O Brien demanded the House discuss the report before deciding the future of Moitra. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wrote to LS Speaker Om Birla terming the recommended action against Moitra “extremely serious”.

Chowdhury said this was the first expulsion ever recommended by the ethics committee and would have wider ramifications. The Congress MP argued there was no clear definition of unethical conduct and a code of conduct was needed to be formulated. Further there was no clear demarcation in the roles envisaged for the Privileges Committee and the Ethics Committee on exercising penal powers. Deeper deliberations on these powers were needed, the Congress leader said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said 30 leaders of 23 parties attended the meeting today. “We requested the leaders to maintain the atmosphere required for structured debates. Any discussion can be held under rules and procedures. The government is ready for a structured debate,” Joshi said.

The session will commence right after the outcome of Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, with the results sure to influence the proceedings.

18 Bills lined up

Govt to table 18 Bills, including 3 to replace existing criminal laws & 2 extending 33% women quota to J&K and Puducherry

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB