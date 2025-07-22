DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Wishing him good health: PM on Dhankhar resignation 

Wishing him good health: PM on Dhankhar resignation 

Dhankhar had undergone an angioplasty and treatment for arterial blockage at AIIMS New Delhi in March
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:37 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In his first remarks after the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished him good health.

Advertisement

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” the PM said on X after Dhankhar’s sudden and surprise resignation caused a storm of speculation across the political spectrum as to the actual reason of his departure from the second highest constitutional office in the country.

Advertisement

With PM’s remarks it is clear that the government position on Dhankhar’s resignation is the one he himself stated in the letter to President Droupadi Murmu: his ill health.

Dhankhar had undergone an angioplasty and treatment for arterial blockage at AIIMS New Delhi in March.

Advertisement

Since then he had been visibly frail.

He fainted during an official visit to Nainital recently and has been delivering speeches seated rather than standing.

Dhankhar had resigned yesterday on the first day of the Monsoon Session after chairing the proceedings of day one and mentioning in the house the motion received from 63 MPs for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma embroiled in the cash at judge house issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts