Wishing him good health: PM on Dhankhar resignation 

In his first remarks after the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished him good health.

Advertisement

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” the PM said on X after Dhankhar’s sudden and surprise resignation caused a storm of speculation across the political spectrum as to the actual reason of his departure from the second highest constitutional office in the country.

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health. श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति सहित कई भूमिकाओं में देश की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। मैं उनके उत्तम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

With PM’s remarks it is clear that the government position on Dhankhar’s resignation is the one he himself stated in the letter to President Droupadi Murmu: his ill health.

Dhankhar had undergone an angioplasty and treatment for arterial blockage at AIIMS New Delhi in March.

Advertisement

Since then he had been visibly frail.

He fainted during an official visit to Nainital recently and has been delivering speeches seated rather than standing.

Dhankhar had resigned yesterday on the first day of the Monsoon Session after chairing the proceedings of day one and mentioning in the house the motion received from 63 MPs for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma embroiled in the cash at judge house issue.