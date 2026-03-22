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Home / India / With 8,931 days in office, PM Modi becomes longest serving head of govt in India

With 8,931 days in office, PM Modi becomes longest serving head of govt in India

Surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/PMO/PTI file
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the longest serving head of the government in India, surpassing the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

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The occasion witnessed the PM’s ministerial colleagues laud his journey.

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Defence minister Rajnath Singh took the lead.

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“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service,” Singh said.

The Raksha Mantri said PM Modi surpassed the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone.

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“With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen,” he said.

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