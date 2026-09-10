With great power, comes equal responsibility: NDMC chief

In an administrative landscape where bureaucratic responses often default to deflection or procedural silence, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has struck an uncommon note of candid accountability.

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A 1997-batch IAS officer who recently took charge of the national capital’s premier civic body, Dwivedi drew public attention on August 25 when he issued an unreserved apology on X (formerly Twitter) after a downpour left parts of Lutyens’ Delhi severely waterlogged.

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In an exclusive interview, the former Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer and IIT-Delhi alumnus explains why acknowledging lapses directly before the public is central to his administrative philosophy, how he plans to improve civic services, and the preparations under way for major international engagements such as the BRICS Summit.

Q. Senior bureaucrats rarely issue public apologies for municipal failures. What prompted you to openly apologise on social media for the waterlogging on August 25?

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Manoj Dwivedi: It comes down to remembering who you ultimately are. Decades ago, I lived in Delhi as an ordinary student while studying at IIT. Back then, I experienced first-hand the disruption civic mismanagement can cause to daily life. Today, the office I occupy confers institutional power and privilege, but that authority is entirely temporary. One day I will retire and return to being an ordinary resident navigating these same streets. If I would not want an indifferent municipal body failing me in my post-retirement life, I have no moral right to subject students, commuters and ordinary citizens to systemic inefficiency today. With great power comes an equal measure of responsibility. When water failed to drain within our benchmark time on August 25, it was our failure, and the least a responsible administration can do is acknowledge it honestly. I was an ordinary student here once, and after retirement I will return to being an ordinary citizen. If I would not want civic lethargy to fail me tomorrow, I cannot allow it to fail the people today.

Q: Beyond social media apologies, what concrete measures are being introduced to address chronic civic deficits like poorly maintained public conveniences, waste management, and road hygiene?

Manoj Dwivedi: Direct acknowledgement is only the first step. Systemic reform must follow. The condition of several public and community convenience facilities across the NDMC area is far from satisfactory, and we are working to institutionalise minimum service standards. We are deploying mechanised road sweepers, introducing high-pressure jet washing for public corridors and strictly enforcing health and safety protocols, including mandatory fluorescent safety jackets for sanitation workers on night duty. We are also pursuing community-driven initiatives such as the Roko Toko campaign to discourage littering, backed by zero-waste citizen pledges. The objective is not merely episodic intervention but the creation of sustainable engineering and operational systems that outlast individual tenures. Some things are improving, but there is still a long way to go. We are not interested in cosmetic cover-ups; our focus is on building sustainable maintenance mechanisms into the council’s everyday functioning.

Q: New Delhi is slated to host high-profile diplomatic gatherings, including the BRICS Summit. How is the council balancing the pressure of international protocol with the needs of local residents?

Manoj Dwivedi: The mandate for major international events is twofold. We must provide global delegates with an impeccable civic environment while ensuring minimal inconvenience for residents. Our preparations are centred on strengthening pedestrian infrastructure, upgrading footpaths, removing illegal defacements, repairing damaged road surfaces and coordinating closely on traffic management. A city should not simply look presentable for a VIP delegation and fall apart the next morning. The civic assets we create or restore for such summits must continue serving Delhi’s residents long after the dignitaries have departed. Our dual priority is clear: global visitors must experience India’s best hospitality, but local commuters and residents must not be subjected to avoidable hardship in the process.

Q: Unlike many heads of civic bodies who leave public messaging to their media wings, you directly monitor and respond to public grievances on X. What informs this open-door digital policy?

Manoj Dwivedi: Relying exclusively on official hierarchies creates an insulated echo chamber. If I limit my understanding to routine administrative reports submitted by departmental heads, I risk missing the unvarnished reality on the ground. Direct digital engagement allows the public to establish the performance benchmark. Where an issue falls under NDMC jurisdiction, we verify the ground facts and act immediately. Where it falls under another agency, such as the MCD, we state the jurisdictional boundaries clearly. There will inevitably be days when our institutional response falls short of citizens' legitimate expectations, but that failure will never be through lack of genuine intent. If I only review what subordinates place on my table, I will never understand the citizen's true reality. Direct public engagement sets our true performance benchmark.

Q: You spent a substantial part of your career in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh before serving at the Centre. How has that experience shaped your approach to urban governance in Delhi?

Manoj Dwivedi: The terrain may differ, but the fundamentals of governance remain the same: effective stakeholder management. During my tenures in district administration and departments such as General Administration, Health and Environment in Jammu and Kashmir, I routinely dealt with complex and diverse stakeholder groups under demanding circumstances. In Delhi, the ecosystem is different ranging from diplomatic missions and Union ministries to ordinary traders and urban residents but the principle is identical. You must listen attentively, establish the verified facts without prejudice, and execute decisions transparently.

Whether in a difficult district administration or at the helm of the national capital's civic authority, governance is fundamentally about navigating complex stakeholder expectations with integrity and transparency.