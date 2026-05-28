With new chiefs in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Tripura, BJP presses reset button under Nitin Nabin

The BJP on Thursday began its much anticipated organisational overhal under its new president Nitin Nabin who has set the ball rolling for more strategic changes in the party.

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Nabin today appointed new presidents for the state units of Punjab (Kewal Dhillon), Haryana (Archana Gupta), Delhi (Harsh Malhotra) and Tripura (Abhishek Debroy), signalling a generational change and a trust in women's leadership.

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Kewal Dhillon, a former two-term MLA from Barnala, Sangrur, will replace veteran Sunil Jakhar in Punjab. Dhillon is known to be close to former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh.

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In Haryana, Nabin has handed over the reins to state general secretary Archana Gupta in a sign of the rise of women's leadership, a promise of prime minister Narendra Modi.

In Delhi, Virendra Sachdeva has been replaced by union minister Harsh Malhotra, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

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Tripura's new chief Abhishek Debroy is all of 44 years and is an MLA.

With these appointments, Nabin has begun restructuring the party with the mandate to bring in new blood, young leaders and more women across all levels of leadership.

The overall BJP organisation is also expected to be revamped along with top bodies — the parliamentary board, national vice-presidents, general secretaries and national executive.

It is widely anticipated that the party overhaul will be followed by a Union Cabinet rejig.

Who are the new state presidents of BJP

Punjab: Kewal Dhillon, 76

Originally in the Congress; Joined the BJP in June 2022. Former two-term MLA from Barnala (2007 to 2017). Dhillon will replace Sunil Jakhar.

Haryana: Archana Gupta

BJP Haryana general secretary from Panipat; she will replace Mohal Lal Badoli.

Delhi: Harsh Malhotra, 62 years

Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 from East Delhi. He will replace Virendra Sachdeva.

Tripura: Abhishek Debroy, 44

Member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly from the Matarbari Assembly constituency in Gomati district.