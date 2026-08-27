With over 13.74 lakh cases, UP fast-track courts top pendency list: RTI reply

Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly 78 per cent cases pending before fast-track courts (FTCs) across the country, with more than 13.74 lakh cases awaiting disposal, according to data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Department of Justice.

Over 17.5 lakh matters are pending across the country, going by the data until June 30.

According to the reply, fast-track courts are set up by the states and UTs in consultation with the respective high courts for expeditious trial of specific categories of cases.

The data has been shared by the Department of Justice in a reply on August 10 this year to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by Noida-based social activist Amit Gupta.

It said, "As per information received from the high courts, 884 fast-track courts are functional across 21 State/UTs as on June 30, 2026. No central assistance to the States is being provided for the setting up of these FTCs." Analysis of the state-wise data shows that Uttar Pradesh tops the pendency list with over 13.74 lakh pending cases across 373 functional FTCs.

Maharashtra follows with 1,35,340 pending cases across 117 functional courts. Other states with high pendency include West Bengal (93,245 cases), Tamil Nadu (89,703 cases), and Assam (17,145 cases).

Delhi has 7,385 pending cases across 26 functional FTCs.

Among states with functional courts, Sikkim reported the lowest pendency with just 18 cases across two functional FTCs, followed by Manipur (131 pending cases across 6 FTCs) and Punjab (161 cases across 7 FTCs).

A substantial number of Indian states and Union Territories do not have any functional FTCs. Across 36 states and UTs mentioned in the reply, 15 have zero functional FTCs.

These states include Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Among the UTs, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, and the combined territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Diu and Daman, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have zero functional FTCs.

The yearly data regarding FTCs between 2021 and June 30 this year shows a rise in the number of pending cases.

In 2021, over 11.73 lakh cases were pending across 898 functional courts. By 2022, however, the backlog increased significantly to more than 14.74 lakh cases, even as the total number of functional courts dipped to 848.

The upward trend in pendency continued into 2023, when the total number of cases reached 15.27 lakh. This particular year was notable for the courts disposing of around 15.21 lakh pending cases.

Following this, the number of pending cases dropped to 14.57 lakh in 2024. This number began to climb once again in 2025, reaching a total of 14.70 lakh pending cases, with a disposal of around 13.3 lakh cases.

As of June 30 this year, there is a pendency of 17.54 lakh cases, with more than 8.66 lakh cases disposed of.