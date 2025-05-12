Without fear there’s no love: Air Marshal quotes Ramcharitmanas on Operation Sindoor

At a serious military briefing, one doesn’t expect high literature and text from epics to be quoted by a battle-hardened air warrior to drive home a point.

Director General of Air Operations, IAF, Air Marshal AK Bharti, though stunned and captivated a large gathering of generally cynical journalists by quoting a couplet from Ramcharitmanas to expound on Lord Ram’s patience and anger at the Sea God.

Without reading from any paper, the Air Marshal fluently recited the couplet — ‘Vinay Na Manat Jaldhi Jad, Bhaye Teen Din Beet, Bole Ram Sakop Tab, Bhai Bin Hoi Na Preet’.

Translated in English, the couplet reads, “The ocean remained unmoved by humble requests, three days passed. Then Lord Rama, with rising anger, declared without fear, there can be no love.”

This couplet refers to the time when Lord Rama waiting for the Sea God to grant him the passage to Lanka loses patience after three days and becomes angry. He declares that love does not exist without fear and lifts his bow. Only then does the Sea God appear and helps Lord Ram.

“What message is being given... So, a hint is enough for an intelligent person,” Bharti said, as the room broke into applause.

The display of literary prowess was triggered by a reporter’s question whether there was any symbolism or messaging in using the Sanskrit hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva in the briefing on Sunday and a famed poetry of ‘Rashtrakavi’ Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on epic Mahabharata on Monday.

Before the briefing started, the military played on a big screen, a key verse from ‘Krishna ki Chetavani’, part of Dinkar’s timeless classic ‘Rashmirathi’ in a rock music style rendition, juxtaposed with the images of the Indian military assets — missiles, naval platforms, weapon system, air defence system — with subtitles.

“Jab nash manuj pe chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jata hai....Hit-vachan tune nahin maana, maitri ka mulya nahin pehchana,.... Antim sankalp sunaata hun. Yachana nahin ab rann hoga, jeevan jai ya ki maran hoga,” the lyrics played out with subtitles carrying words — ‘Prepared’, ‘Each move detected’, ‘Every step watched’, ‘Tracked’, ‘Monitored’.

In English, it roughly translates as — “When doom hovers over a man, the first thing that vanishes is wisdom...you did not heed wise words, did not recognise value of friendship...announcing last resolve. There will be war and not pleading, glory to life or death it will be.”

Before the briefing by the military on Sunday, Shiva Tandava Stotram was played on the big screen, setting the tone for the press conference.

A montage of images showing damage inflicted by the Indian military under Operation Sindoor played with subtitles such as — ‘heed our advice’, ‘terrorism will have a cost for Pakistan’, ‘heavy’, ‘inevitable’, ‘unaffordable’.

During Monday’s briefing, sounds of a powerful rendition of ‘Krishna ki Chetavani’ poem echoed through the hall — a metaphor-laden message delivered to Pakistan by the Indian military with a poetic precision.

A collage of images of wreckage of Pakistani drones destroyed by the Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor and a montage of videos showcasing India’s military’s prowess in all three domains — land, air and sea — played on a large screen along with music.

The message was loud and clear — India’s zero-tolerance for terrorism and its resolute stand to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity and ensure safety of its citizens.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, and Director General of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, also briefed the media on Operation Sindoor that was launched early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The top IAF officer pointed to footage of wreckage of Turkish drones and other aerial assets destroyed by the Indian armed forces and the robust air defence posture maintained by the forces.

“Our counter-UAS, our trained air defence operators are fully capable and our indigenous capabilities have demonstrated that whichever technology may come, we are prepared to counter. And I don’t need to say much, you have seen with your very eyes, what eventuality they have met with,” he said. PTI