Woman accuses Goa police official of assault, forcing to lick his shoes

PTI

Panaji, July 3

A woman has accused a sub-inspector (SI) of Goa Police of assaulting her and forcing her to lick his shoes following which an inquiry has been initiated, an official said on Wednesday.

An FIR would be registered against the police officer after a preliminary probe, he added.

The issue was raised by AAP MLA Venzy Viegas who on Tuesday met SP (South) Sunita Sawant with the woman complainant.

As per the complaint, the SI attached to the Colva police station called her and her husband to a spot on the border of Benaulim and Nuvem on June 22 after they involved in an altercation with a truck driver following a minor road accident.

The couple had asked the truck driver to pull over after they narrowly escaped a major accident, but the dispute was sorted out amicably, she claimed in the complaint lodged with the Margao police station.

The SI called the couple to the same spot an hour later, beat her up mercilessly, and also made her lick his shoes, the woman alleged.

DSP (Margao) Santosh Desai said that an inquiry has been initiated against the SI.

An FIR would be registered against him after preliminary inquiry is over, Desai added.