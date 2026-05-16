Maharashtra woman stripped, paraded over temple entry dispute; 2 arrested

Ulhasnagar police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged assault of a woman at the Vitthal Wadi area after a video purportedly showing her being beaten, stripped semi-naked, hair chopped, and paraded with a garland of slippers went viral on social media.

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Ulhasnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailesh Kale on Saturday said that the incident stemmed from a dispute between two families of the same community over entry into a temple. He further stated that a case has been registered against seven individuals, and two persons have been arrested so far.

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"A case has been filed at Ulhasnagar police station under various sections. Out of the seven accused, two have been arrested. The dispute arose between two families of the same community regarding entry into a temple, leading to mutual opposition. Cases have been registered against members of both families involved," he said.