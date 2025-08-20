A woman attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute on cooking food turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits, where Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with wife, Lalbuchi Devi, over a household issue, DSP Alok Gupta said.

According to police, there was no flour at home so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children.

However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused. During the heated argument that followed, Lalbuchi in a fit of rage grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the chest, the DSP said.

The villagers rushed Sanjay to a community health centre, where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Mau," the officer said.

Though no formal complaint has been registered by the family, police are investigating the incident, Gupta said.