DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Woman attacks husband with knife after dispute over 'roti' in UP's Ballia             

Woman attacks husband with knife after dispute over 'roti' in UP's Ballia             

The incident takes place on Tuesday night in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits
article_Author
PTI
Ballia, Updated At : 05:45 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A woman attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute on cooking food turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits, where Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with wife, Lalbuchi Devi, over a household issue, DSP Alok Gupta said.

According to police, there was no flour at home so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children.

Advertisement

However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused. During the heated argument that followed, Lalbuchi in a fit of rage grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the chest, the DSP said.

The villagers rushed Sanjay to a community health centre, where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Mau," the officer said.

Advertisement

Though no formal complaint has been registered by the family, police are investigating the incident, Gupta said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts