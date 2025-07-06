DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Woman brands infant with hot iron rod to treat bloating; detained

Woman brands infant with hot iron rod to treat bloating; detained

The relative suggested to perform “damma” — a superstitious practice prevalent in the tribal Melghat region of the district
article_Author
PTI
Nagpur, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 10-day-old girl was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod by a woman relative as a treatment for abdominal bloating in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The woman was detained after the matter came to light on Friday and a case was registered against her under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, they said.

The child was born on June 15 at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dahendri village in Chikhaldara in Amravati district. About a week after the birth, the girl fell sick and the local PHC staff attended to her.

Advertisement

During this time, an aunt of the child’s mother who had come to visit them told the family that the girl had a problem of abdominal bloating and suggested to perform “damma”, a superstitious practice prevalent in the tribal Melghat region of the district, a police official said.

Subsequently, the woman’s aunt branded the child’s stomach with a hot iron rod, he said.

Advertisement

On Friday, the local PHC staff visited the child for a follow-up and noticed the iron branding marks on her stomach. They immediately took her for treatment to the district hospital in Achalpur, the official said.

The child was discharged after treatment on Saturday, and is stable now, according to the police. The accused woman was detained for questioning, the official added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts