DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Woman cop held in connection with UP SHO’s murder

Woman cop held in connection with UP SHO’s murder

article_Author
PTI
Jalaun, Updated At : 07:07 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A woman constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, who died of a gunshot wound under suspicious circumstances, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

SHO Arun Kumar Rai’s last rites were performed with guard of honour in his home district Sant Kabir Nagar.

Advertisement

The police said Rai died of a gunshot injury on Friday night. Following the incident, his wife Maya Rai accused Constable Meenakshi Sharma — posted with Dial 112 — of murdering her husband. Based on her complaint, Sharma was arrested on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jalaun SP Durgesh Kumar said after Rai’s death on December 5, his wife travelled to Jalaun and submitted a complaint naming Sharma. An FIR was lodged against the cop.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts