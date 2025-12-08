Woman cop held in connection with UP SHO’s murder

A woman constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, who died of a gunshot wound under suspicious circumstances, officials said on Sunday.

SHO Arun Kumar Rai’s last rites were performed with guard of honour in his home district Sant Kabir Nagar.

The police said Rai died of a gunshot injury on Friday night. Following the incident, his wife Maya Rai accused Constable Meenakshi Sharma — posted with Dial 112 — of murdering her husband. Based on her complaint, Sharma was arrested on Sunday.

Jalaun SP Durgesh Kumar said after Rai’s death on December 5, his wife travelled to Jalaun and submitted a complaint naming Sharma. An FIR was lodged against the cop.