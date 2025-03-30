DT
Woman doctor dies by suicide at govt college hostel in MP's Gwalior

Woman doctor dies by suicide at govt college hostel in MP’s Gwalior

She was found hanging in her hostel room
PTI
Gwalior, Updated At : 07:11 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 31-year-old woman doctor was found dead in her hostel room at the government-run Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi, who was pursuing a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Neurology, was found hanging in her room on Saturday night, said Rudra Patha, station house officer of Kampoo police station.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, Patha said.

“We were notified by the facility late on Saturday night that a woman doctor had died by suicide in the hostel. A police team found Raghuvanshi’s body hanging in her room,” he said.

He said the doctor hailed from Ashoknagar district, and her family was immediately informed. Her body was sent for post-mortem, Pathak said, adding that the police have seized her mobile phone for the probe.

Talking to reporters, her brother, Rohit Raghuvanshi, said, “We spoke over the phone two days ago, but she did not mention any problems. She even worked on Saturday but took this extreme step at night.”

He said Raghuvanshi was in the second year of her DM degree, a super specialisation.

