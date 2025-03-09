Woman dragged by moving train rescued by railway security official

A railway security official rescued a woman commuter who was being dragged by a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station after she lost her balance and fell while attempting to alight.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the incident and urged commuters not to board or alight from moving trains. "At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there acted promptly and saved her," the post further stated.