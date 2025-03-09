DT
Home / India / Woman dragged by moving train rescued by railway security official

Woman dragged by moving train rescued by railway security official

Was alighting from the moving train when she lost balance and almost fell in the gap between the train and the platform
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:35 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The woman being save at Mumbai's Borivali railway station. Video grab: X/@RailMinIndia
A railway security official rescued a woman commuter who was being dragged by a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station after she lost her balance and fell while attempting to alight.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the incident and urged commuters not to board or alight from moving trains. "At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there acted promptly and saved her," the post further stated.

