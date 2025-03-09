Woman dragged by moving train rescued by railway security official
A railway security official rescued a woman commuter who was being dragged by a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station after she lost her balance and fell while attempting to alight.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the incident and urged commuters not to board or alight from moving trains. "At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there acted promptly and saved her," the post further stated.
महाराष्ट्र के बोरीवली रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला चलती ट्रेन से उतरते समय असंतुलित होकर गिर पड़ी। वहां मौजूद रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए उसे बचा लिया।
कृपया चलती ट्रेन से चढ़ने या उतरने की कोशिश न करें।#MissionJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/6R8FALdD0d
