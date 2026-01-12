DT
PT
Home / India / Woman gang-raped in Bihar’s Purnea, one arrested

Woman gang-raped in Bihar’s Purnea, one arrested

The victim (24) called emergency helpline No. 112 on January 10 and informed that she had been gang-raped

PTI
Purnea (Bihar), Updated At : 06:24 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
A woman was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified persons in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in this connection, though police did not disclose the identity of the accused.

Purnea SP Sweety Sahrawat said the incident took place in the district’s Dagarua area on January 10.

“The victim (24) called emergency helpline No. 112 on January 10 and informed that she had been gang-raped. She was immediately traced by police and taken to the nearest hospital, where she was provided medical aid,” Sahrawat said in a statement.

“Police registered a case on the basis of her statement. A person, who is also a resident of the Dagarua locality, has been arrested in connection with the case. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab two other accused, who have been named in her complaint. The victim's medical examination is also being conducted,” the SP said.

The SP said police are also probing the case under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“We are investigating the case from all angles, including the possibility of involvement of a prostitution network,” she said.

