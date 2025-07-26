Woman gang-raped in moving ambulance in Bihar

Moments after the Bihar shocker involving the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in a moving ambulance, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, a ruling NDA ally at the Centre, again slammed his coalition’s own government in the state.

The woman, who had fainted during a Home Guard recruitment drive in Gayaji, was allegedly gang-raped while being transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

The alleged assault happened on July 24, during a recruitment test held at the Bihar Military Police Grounds in Bodh Gaya.

According to the FIR registered based on the woman’s complaint, the assault took place while on the move. A Special Investigaiton Team (SIT) and a forensic team have been deployed to probe the incident.

Bihar police have arrested two suspects, the ambulance driver and the technician on board. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage has confirmed the route taken by the ambulance and the timeline narrated by the complainant.

Chirag Paswan attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state for a second time in nine days.

The Union minister said he was “sorry to support” a government which was failing to manage law and order.

President of LJP (Ram Vilas) -- a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, Paswan was speaking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he will address a rally.

“I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count,” said the Hajipur MP.

He said the situation in the state had turned scary.

The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals, he said, adding that there are daily reports of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape from the state.

“Authorities concerned have miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control. It needs to be checked immediately,” he said.

On July 17, the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Patna visit, too, Paswan had questioned the JDU-led NDA’s record on law and order in Bihar.

“The morale of criminals is sky high,” he had said.