Woman hacked to death by mother-in-law over serving tea in Kerala

A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mother-in-law following a dispute over serving tea at home in this district on Monday, police said.

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The shocking incident occurred at Koottampara near Nilambur in the morning.

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The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality.

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According to police, Shanta (70) allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete following an argument over serving tea.

The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her children were present in the house at the time and reportedly tried to stop the assault but were unsuccessful, locals said.

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On hearing the loud cries of the children, neighbours rushed to the house and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to the wounds later, police added.

Rajila's husband was reportedly not at home when the incident took place.

The accused was taken into custody and her arrest was recorded after an interrogation.

The case was registered under BNS Section 103 (1) (murder) against the accused and the questioning is still continuing, police added.