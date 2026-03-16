DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Woman hacked to death by mother-in-law over serving tea in Kerala

Woman hacked to death by mother-in-law over serving tea in Kerala

Her children were present in the house at the time and reportedly tried to stop the assault but were unsuccessful

article_Author
PTI
Malappuram (Kerala), Updated At : 03:58 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mother-in-law following a dispute over serving tea at home in this district on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The shocking incident occurred at Koottampara near Nilambur in the morning.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality.

Advertisement

According to police, Shanta (70) allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete following an argument over serving tea.

The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her children were present in the house at the time and reportedly tried to stop the assault but were unsuccessful, locals said.

Advertisement

On hearing the loud cries of the children, neighbours rushed to the house and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to the wounds later, police added.

Rajila's husband was reportedly not at home when the incident took place.

The accused was taken into custody and her arrest was recorded after an interrogation.

The case was registered under BNS Section 103 (1) (murder) against the accused and the questioning is still continuing, police added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts