A woman allegedly jumped into the Tunga river along with her three children from a railway bridge following a family dispute, prompting a search operation for her two daughters who remain missing, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Monday, they said.

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Police said the woman and her 11-month-old son were rescued by local youths, while her two daughters are still missing.

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The missing children are aged 6 and 4 years, they added.

According to police, Bhavani, a resident of Hosur village in Chitradurga district, first allegedly pushed her two daughters into the river before jumping in with her infant son.

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Both the woman and her infant son were immediately admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable, a senior police officer said.

The search operation in the Tunga river continued on Tuesday, with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services department searching for the two girls.

Further investigation is underway.