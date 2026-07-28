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Home / India / Woman jumps off moving train to catch phone snatcher near Chennai, suffers severe injuries

Woman jumps off moving train to catch phone snatcher near Chennai, suffers severe injuries

The 26-year-old woman officer of Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Department suffers severe lacerations across her face and head; accused caught on the spot by commuters

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 05:30 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old woman officer of the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Department sustained critical head injuries after jumping off a moving suburban train to chase a thief who snatched her mobile phone at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station near Chennai.

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The victim, identified as Adolin Prabha, hails from Tenkasi and resides at a women's hostel in Light House, Chennai.

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According to railway police, Prabha was travelling on a Chennai Beach-bound local train while engaged in a phone conversation on Monday. As the train slowly pulled out of the platform, an unidentified man snatched her phone in the blink of an eye and jumped onto the platform to escape.

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Prabha instinctively jumped off the moving train to pursue the criminal. However, she lost her balance upon landing and fell onto the platform. She suffered severe lacerations across her face and head.

Alert commuters rushed to her aid and immediately transported her to the Tambaram government hospital. Doctors administered 32 stitches to her head, and she is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

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Simultaneously, members of the public chased down the fleeing thief, apprehending him on the spot before handing him over to the Tambaram railway police.

Police identified the accused as Ajay Nayak (28), a migrant worker from north India. Officers revealed that Nayak was heavily under the influence of cannabis (ganja) and attempted to disrupt police interrogation.

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