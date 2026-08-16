Woman, juvenile son held for murders, robbery in Telangana

A 38-year-old woman and her juvenile son were held in Telangana’s Siddipet district for allegedly murdering two women for gold and in connection with another robbery, police said on Sunday.

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The investigation revealed that the accused had also planned to murder four more people-three women from Bhoompally village and the woman’s own husband-for easy money, police said.

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In the latest case, the mother-son duo allegedly strangled a 45-year-old woman who lived alone near their home in Bhoompally village on August 8 and robbed her of her gold, Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal said in a release.

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They then transported the body on a two-wheeler to the outskirts of Ramakkapeta village, where they poured petrol on it and set it ablaze, she said.

Later, some residents of Ramakkapeta noticed a partially burnt, unidentified woman’s body near agricultural fields by the roadside and informed the police. An FIR was registered at Dubbaka police station, and the deceased was identified during the investigation.

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“The case was thoroughly investigated, including through analysis of CCTV footage, and within a week, the accused woman and her juvenile son were apprehended,” Rashmi said, adding that the police had also solved another murder and a robbery case while investigating the latest incident.

Further investigation revealed that on May 28, the duo had similarly murdered another woman, robbed her of her gold and burnt her body in the Achamayyapalli forest area, police said.

It was revealed that in June 2025, they attacked a woman while she was out for a morning walk and robbed her of a five-tola gold mangalsutra, they said.

Police seized 5.61 tolas of gold ornaments, 53 tolas of silver ornaments, a two-wheeler, Rs 1 lakh in cash and two mobile phones, all worth Rs 10 lakh, from their possession.

The woman was arrested and sent to judicial remand, while the juvenile boy was sent to a Juvenile Home.

“They observed people’s movements, assets and disputes at their tea point. By identifying individuals involved in property disputes or other conflicts, they targeted women who were alone-not only robbing them but also taking their lives,” the Commissioner said.

While it was confirmed that they had committed two murders, the investigation revealed that they had already planned four more targets, Rashmi added.