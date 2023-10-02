Woman kidnapped, raped by 4 men in MP

Ashok Nagar, October 2
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Monday.
The police received information on Sunday that an injured woman was found lying unconscious in an agricultural field, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma said.
After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a community health centre in Shadora. After initial treatment there, she was referred to the district hospital in Ashok Nagar, he said.
The victim told the police that she was abducted and raped by four men, three of whom she knew. The accused later dumped her at an agricultural field, the official said quoting the victim.
One of the accused in the gang-rape case is a witness in a murder case in which the victim's husband is the accused, he said.
The woman's medical examination reports were awaited, the official said.
The police have registered a case of gang-rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Search was on for the accused, he added.
