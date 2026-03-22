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Home / India / Woman killed, 7 injured as ropeway trolley crashes in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

Woman killed, 7 injured as ropeway trolley crashes in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

The mishap occurred when the trolley cable snapped while it was descending to a temple’s base

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PTI
Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh), Updated At : 01:16 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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A woman was killed and seven others were injured when a ropeway trolley crashed while descending to the base of a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday, officials said.

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The incident occurred shortly after 10 am when the trolley cable snapped while it was descending to the temple’s base to drop eight persons who were onboard, a district administration official said.

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The victims had arrived there to offer prayers at the Khallari Mata temple, located on a hill at Khallari village in the Bagbahra area, during the ongoing Navratri festival, he said.

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A woman, identified as Ayushi Satkar (28) from Raipur, was killed, while seven others were injured and shifted to a hospital, the official said.

An investigation was underway into the accident, he added.

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