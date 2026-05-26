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Home / India / Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad

Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad

Jessy was travelling on scooter with her husband when a wild tusker attacked them at Kalladi

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PTI
Wayanad (Kerala), Updated At : 10:19 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries in a wild elephant attack in this district on Tuesday, police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Jessy, a resident of Puthumala. She was travelling on a scooter with her husband, Shaji, when a wild elephant attacked them at Kalladi near Meppadi, they added.

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Jessy died on the spot, while her husband sustained injuries.

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Forest department officials and police rushed to the site soon after the incident and began further procedures.

The area has witnessed repeated cases of humanâ€“animal conflict, and locals have long been demanding stronger safety measures to protect residents.

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Authorities announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family. They also said that one member of the family will be provided with temporary government employment.

Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashik Ali added that steps will be taken to drive away the elephant and strengthen preventive measures, including fencing and other safety arrangements, to reduce future incidents.

A high-level meeting involving the forest minister, agriculture minister, and senior officials is scheduled to be held in Wayanad on the 30th of this month to review the situation, officials said.

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