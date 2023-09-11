Supreme Court woman lawyer found dead at her Noida house

Noida, September 11
A 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer, Renu Sinha, was found dead in her house here, police said on Monday.
The brother of the woman has accused his brother-in-law of killing his sister, police said.
The body was found in a bathroom of the house in the posh Sector 30 on Sunday after her brother Amit informed the local police station that she had not answered her phone calls for the last two days, they said.
A police team, along with the woman's brother, reached the house and broke open the door. Upon searching the house, Renu was found dead in a bathroom. Senior police officers, forensic experts and a dog squad are at the spot, police said in a statement.
The woman's husband, Nitin Sinha, is absconding, police said. Amit has raised suspicion that his sister's husband is behind the act and claimed that his number was not reachable, they said.
The woman's brother also claimed that the couple had frequent fights, DCP Harish Chander told reporters.
