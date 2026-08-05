DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Woman makes Rs 5 token payment on UPI to book ‘doctor’s appointment’, loses Rs 8.18 lakh

Woman makes Rs 5 token payment on UPI to book ‘doctor’s appointment’, loses Rs 8.18 lakh

The scammer instructed the complainant to share her WhatsApp number and download an application

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 05:41 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

A 51-year-old woman from Kalyan in Thane district allegedly lost Rs 8.18 lakh in a cyber fraud after attempting to book a medical appointment online, prompting police to register a case against unidentified fraudsters and launch an investigation, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The victim googled a doctor’s name to locate the hospital and find out contact details. She dialled a mobile number listed online to book an appointment.

Advertisement

The impersonator on the line, speaking in Hindi, identified himself as the doctor. The scammer instructed the complainant to share her WhatsApp number and download an application. He sent a APK file and asked her to pay a nominal fee of Rs 5 via UPI; the complainant obliged.

Advertisement

On July 30, when she visited the hospital for her appointment, staff members checked their system and informed her that no booking existed in her name. The staff clarified that the hospital does not offer an online booking system and confirmed that the contact numbers provided by the victim were fraudulent and did not belong to the facility.

On the morning of August 2, the complainant discovered that a total of Rs 8,18,405 had been fraudulently debited from her account across multiple unauthorised transactions, triggered by the malicious APK file installed on her device.

Advertisement

After filing an initial online complaint with the cyber cell, she approached the Khadakpada police station on August 3, where her formal statement was recorded.

An offence was registered against unidentified accused under Section 319(2) of the BNS, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

An investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts