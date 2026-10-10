Woman operative lured accused into honeytrap to access naval secrets

Visakhapatnam is also home to the Navy's Eastern Command, which oversees warship patrols and the deployment of conventional submarines in the eastern theatre. The base had earlier hosted an international fleet review in February.

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Sources said naval Intelligence detected suspicious activity involving Mukherjee. Mobile phones and cameras are strictly prohibited inside naval dockyards. Twelve other Navy personnel were also contacted through social media but did not engage with the woman operative. They are nevertheless being examined, with their devices and movements under scrutiny. "The Navy has provided the probe agencies complete access," sources said.

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The Navy and the Andhra Pradesh Police are now working to identify those operating the Indian mobile numbers used in the operation. Investigators believe the accused were first lured by women operatives and later blackmailed into cooperating.

The operation allegedly began earlier this year when a woman posing as an employee of a shipping company struck up a conversation with Annam Sai Vara Prasad, a contract driver assigned to transport naval officers at the Visakhapatnam naval base.

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After initially engaging him in routine conversation, the woman allegedly shared sexually explicit content and promised to visit Visakhapatnam. Investigators said the interaction gradually turned into blackmail, with demands for information related to naval assets. However, Varaprasad lacked the security clearance and access required to monitor classified assets, including naval vessels and submarines arriving at or departing from the base.

According to investigators, Varaprasad subsequently shared the contact details of Mukherjee with the operative. Mukherjee allegedly fell into a similar trap, with explicit exchanges followed by blackmail. Sources said he also shared OTPs that were used to activate WhatsApp accounts for other Pakistani operatives and was threatened during voice calls when he attempted to stop cooperating.

These WhatsApp accounts were then allegedly used to approach and target 12 other Navy personnel through the same modus operandi. The targets were posted in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, investigators said.