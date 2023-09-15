Woman, partner arrested for blackmailing MBA girl student with private video in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 15
The Karnataka police on Friday arrested a woman and her associate here for allegedly blackmailing an MBA girl student with her private video.
The two accused were identified as Nayana and Kiran. Nayana is the victim girl’s relative. The accused runs a hotel in Kenchanapura on Kengeri main road.
According to police, the MBA student used to frequent the hotel with her lover. The accused encouraged them to spend time together in the hotel room. They captured the couple's private moments.
Kiran edited the footage and sent it to the girl. He immediately deleted the video after the girl saw it and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He threatened to post the video on social media and if she failed to pay up. Nayana also had blackmailed and threatened her.
The victim lodged a complaint with Chandra Layout police station. The police arrested the accused and sent them to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Emotional scenes witnessed as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat; Mohali colonel's family awaits his body
Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak
4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida
5 other workers suffer injuries and are hospitalised
Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi's death seriously
Jaahnavi Kandula's death was a horrible tragedy, and the sca...
Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir's dohas, delivering Bollywood dialogues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the efforts as heartwarmi...