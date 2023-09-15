Woman, partner arrested for blackmailing MBA girl student with private video in Bengaluru

IANS

Bengaluru, September 15

The Karnataka police on Friday arrested a woman and her associate here for allegedly blackmailing an MBA girl student with her private video.

The two accused were identified as Nayana and Kiran. Nayana is the victim girl’s relative. The accused runs a hotel in Kenchanapura on Kengeri main road.

According to police, the MBA student used to frequent the hotel with her lover. The accused encouraged them to spend time together in the hotel room. They captured the couple's private moments.

Kiran edited the footage and sent it to the girl. He immediately deleted the video after the girl saw it and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He threatened to post the video on social media and if she failed to pay up. Nayana also had blackmailed and threatened her.

The victim lodged a complaint with Chandra Layout police station. The police arrested the accused and sent them to judicial custody.

