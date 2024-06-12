Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

A woman allegedly plotted a contract killing of her father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property in Nagpur.

Archana Manish Puttewar (53), who serves as Assistant Director in the Town Planning Department in Gadchiroli, made the killing look like a hit-and-run case.

The case dates back to May 22 when businessman Puroshattam Puttewar (82) was fatally hit by a car.

Initially registered as a fatal accident, further investigation uncovered evidence of a premeditated murder and alleged contract killing.

The case took a fresh turn after CCTV footage of the accident was reviewed, revealing part of the car’s registration number.

According to sources, a police probe revealed that a woman had promised Rs 1 crore to contract killers for her father-in-law’s murder.

The Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday night arrested Prashant Parlewar, Director of the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Maharashtra government, in connection with the alleged contract killing of Puttewar.

The police have also detained the personal assistant of the prime accused and Puttewar's daughter-in-law Archana.

Identified as Payal Nageshwar, the personal assistant hails from Bayramji town.

Parlewar was arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday for remand, said DCP (Detection) Nimit Goyal.

The investigation has led to a total of six arrests, including Archana Puttewar, and several others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The murder appears to be linked to a property dispute of over Rs 300 crore.

Police have so far seized two cars, an SUV, 140 grams of gold, Rs 3 lakh, seven mobile phones, and other materials from the accused.



With PTI inputs

