Woman seriously injured after being attacked by her brother, his family in Bengaluru

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly attacked by her brother and his family over a dispute here on Wednesday, police said.

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The incident that occurred in Ambedkar Nagar at around 7 am was reported to Adugodi Police Station, they said.

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According to the complaint filed with the police, Maheswari's younger brother, along with his wife, son, and the son's friends, came to her house and initiated a quarrel over a family dispute.

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The argument escalated, and they allegedly attacked the elderly woman with a knife and an iron rod. Subsequently, they forcibly took away her granddaughter, a senior police officer said, adding that the dispute was related to her marriage proposal.

The seriously injured woman was admitted to St. John's Hospital for treatment. After examination, doctors confirmed that she is out of danger, he said.

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A case has been registered in this connection at Adugodi Police Station, and a special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, police said.