Woman 'shot dead' by husband for objecting to his extra-marital affair in Jharkhand

Woman ‘shot dead’ by husband for objecting to his extra-marital affair in Jharkhand

Police have seized the firearm, and the woman’s body has been sent for the postmortem examination; the accused is absconding

article_Author
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 06:06 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband for objecting to his alleged extra-marital affair, in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Manitola area under the Doranda police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Tarannum (40).

“As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the woman’s husband had an extra-marital affair. An altercation occurred between the couple over the issue, after which he allegedly shot her dead,” said Deepika Prasad, officer-in-charge of the Doranda police station.

Police have seized the firearm, and the woman’s body has been sent for the postmortem examination, Prasad said.

The accused is absconding, and search is underway to nab him, the officer added.


