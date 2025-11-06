DT
Home / India / Woman software engineer held for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails

Woman software engineer held for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails

The accused has confessed to being involved in six cases in Bengaluru city

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 08:19 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
A woman software engineer was arrested for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails, including to a school, in the city, Bengaluru police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrest was made in connection with a case registered at the Kalasipalya police station here under the BNS and IT Act, based on a complaint lodged by the principal of a public school, regarding the bomb threat message sent to the e-mail ID of the school on June 14.

The North Division Cyber Crime police, which conducted the investigation into the case, took the woman into custody from Central Jail of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat, on October 28 through a body warrant and interrogated her, they said in a release.

The accused has confessed to being involved in six cases in Bengaluru city, including the Kalasipalya police station case. The investigation revealed that cases in connection with fake bomb calls have been registered against the accused in Gujarat, Mysuru, and Chennai, police said.

They said, it also came out from the investigation that the accused allegedly used VPN internet for her devices, had obtained virtual mobile numbers through an application called Gate Code and was using about 6 to 7 WhatsApp accounts.

According to police sources, the woman reportedly wanted to take revenge against a man who had rejected her proposal by framing him, and that she had allegedly used his email ID to send the threats. “Investigations are on in this regard.”

The accused, who was taken into custody through a body warrant, has been sent back to Central Jail in Ahmedabad city, police said.

