'Women are like gold ornaments, should be kept inside box': Kerala cleric Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad

In controversial remarks, Kerala’s grand mufti, Sunni cleric Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said: “Women should remain confined to their homes and not enter the public sphere, arguing that Islam prescribed the purdah system to protect their dignity.”

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Speaking at a conference in Kochi, the cleric also known as Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, compared women with ‘gold ornaments’ that need to be ‘kept safely inside a box.’

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He said bringing women into the public sphere could result in "great destruction".

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"Women should remain confined within their homes. They should not enter the public sphere. The Holy Quran says so," Kanthapuram said.

He said his remarks were not intended to diminish women, but meant to honour and protect them.

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The cleric also serves as the general secretary of both the All-India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama.

He further said leaving a gold necklace on the roadside would allow everyone passing by to touch it, eventually destroying its beauty and value.

Kanthapuram said religious scholars, particularly the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, have taught this position for 100 years and that this had enabled women in the country to "maintain their dignity".

He insisted that the position should not be interpreted as an attempt to belittle women. According to him, restricting women’s movement was instead a way to honour and safeguard them.

He argued that the approach had allowed women to “maintain their dignity” and suggested that the restrictions should therefore be understood as protective rather than discriminatory.

His remarks come alongside a broader argument in his speech that Islam historically improved the status of women. He cited the prohibition of female infanticide in pre-Islamic Arabia and referred to women being granted property and inheritance rights.

Yet, having made that argument, he maintained that women should nevertheless be kept away from public life.

Kanthapuram also defended his authority to make such pronouncements after referring to criticism from organisations questioning his statements.

He said religious scholars had studied Islam and therefore had both the authority and responsibility to explain its teachings.

“We have studied the religion. Therefore, it is our duty to say this. We will say it, and we will continue to say it. Nobody can stop it,” he added.