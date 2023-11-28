Women at high risk from intimate partners, says WHO

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 27

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said it would partner with UN organisations to focus attention on growing vulnerabilities of women and integrate violence against women in pre and in-service training of health professionals across the South East Asian Region.

The campaign, which will continue till December 10, the Human Rights Day, aims at helping women for whom healthcare settings are almost always the first point of contact in the event of violence.

Poonam Khetarpal Singh, the outgoing Regional Director, South East Asia, WHO, said, “The health sector is a critical part of a multisectoral strategy to prevent and respond to violence against women. This is because women and girls experiencing violence are more likely to use health services. Also, healthcare providers are often women’s first point of professional contact. Third, all women are likely to seek health services at some point in their lives. Finally, health systems have a mandate to address violence against women through WHO’s global plan of action.” WHO’s most recent estimates show that almost one in three women worldwide experiences physical and/or sexual violence in her lifetime.

Most of this is in the form of intimate partner violence. In other words, women are at greatest risks from people they live with. Estimates suggest the south-east Asian region ranks second highest, at around 33 per cent.

As violence grows, UN agencies have developed policy guidance on stopping intimate partner and sexual violence before it occurs called “RESPECT Women: Preventing Violence against Women”.

RESPECT is an acronym for seven prevention strategies that seek to reduce the risk factors and increase the protective factors for violence against women at the individual, household, community and society levels. During the campaign in which the WHO announced its participation today, RESPECT implementation framework training workshops will be held for stakeholders in member states, including India.

1 in 3 experience violence globally