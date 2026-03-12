Women farmers should get greater role in policy formulation, leadership positions: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday underlined that women in the agricultural sector should have a greater role in policy formulation, decision-making and leadership positions.

Advertisement

She also said that women farmers should be supported in issues concerning formal land titles, technical knowledge, financial resources and other support systems.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Global Conference on the Role of Women in Agri-Food Systems (GCWAS-2026) in the New Delhi, the president said that women play a vital role in all agricultural activities, including sowing, harvesting, processing, and transporting crops to markets.

Advertisement

They work tirelessly in many areas, including fisheries, beekeeping, animal husbandry, proper utilization of forest produce, and the operation of agriculture-based enterprises.

"Women make invaluable contributions to the agricultural economy," she said.

Advertisement

President Murmu underlined that girls constitute over 50 per cent of the total students in state agricultural universities, and over 60 per cent in many universities.

She emphasized that it is the responsibility of the government, society, and all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to provide every possible support and encouragement to these promising girls to enable them to lead in the fields of agriculture and food grains.

The United Nations has declared the year 2026 as ‘The International Year of the Woman Farmer’. This declaration calls for collective action to close gender gaps and promote leadership roles for women across agri-food value chains, she said.

"India is moving forward with the idea of women-led development. Women in the agriculture sector should have a greater role in policy formulation, decision-making and leadership positions. Larger participation of women at all levels in the sector will promote gender-inclusive agricultural growth," she noted.

The President said that initiatives promoting women-led self-help groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) have been effective in promoting women empowerment in agriculture.

"With effective gender-inclusion in every sphere of activity, including agriculture, we will not only achieve the SDGs (sustainable development goals), but will also make the ‘Planet’, a much more sensitive and harmonious place," she added.

The three-day conference is being jointly organized by the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA).