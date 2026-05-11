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Home / India / Women-led cafe set up at 13,000 feet with Indian Army's help in East Sikkim

Women-led cafe set up at 13,000 feet with Indian Army's help in East Sikkim

Army PRO says the cafe, set up close to Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine in East Sikkim, is expected to enhance visitor experience in the area

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PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 06:43 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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Visitors at the women-led café in East Sikkim. Photo: X/@trishakticorps
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A cafe with all-women staff has been set up close to the Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine in East Sikkim at an altitude of 13,000 feet with the Indian Army's help for the economic empowerment of communities in remote areas, an official said on Monday.

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A public relations officer of the Army said the initiative reflects resilience, enterprise and self-reliance in the remote high-altitude region, and is expected to further enhance visitor experience in the area.

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The project has been conceptualised and facilitated by the Trishakti Corps in coordination with civil administration and local stakeholders, a statement from the Army said.

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As part of the broader Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, it aims to promote tourism in the areas while showcasing the region's heritage and strategic significance, it added.

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The cafe is generating local employment opportunities, particularly for women, thereby contributing to economic empowerment in remote communities, the release said, adding that by integrating livelihood generation with tourism, the initiative is expected to support sustainable development and increased tourist inflow.

"The effort stands as a reflection of effective military-civil collaboration, reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to inclusive growth and development in border areas, while fostering stronger connections with citizens of India," the statement added.

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