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Home / India / Women mechanics in Indore develop e-cycle with help of IIT Bombay

Women mechanics in Indore develop e-cycle with help of IIT Bombay

This bicycle can run for approximately 30 kilometres on a single battery charge

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 05:44 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Amid rising fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis, women mechanics associated with an Indore-based voluntary organisation have developed an electric bicycle with technical support from IIT Bombay.

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The e-cycle, named "Yantrika", was unveiled at a function held here on Thursday on the eve of World Environment Day to be celebrated on June 5. Its makers say the e-cycle provides an affordable option for commute.

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Rajendra Bandhu, director of the NGO "Samaan Society", told reporters that five female mechanics who repair vehicles, developed the bicycle in collaboration with IIT Bombay's Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (C-TARA).

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"Professor Satish Agnihotri and his students from C-TARA provided technical guidance from the beginning. They tested the e-cycles and approved three models after a process of about six months," he said.

The institute has also placed an order for 10 e-cycles for use on the IIT Bombay campus.

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Bandhu explained that it cost his institute Rs 32,000 to manufacture one such bicycle, but with large-scale manufacturing, the price could drop to around Rs 25,000 for consumers.

"This bicycle can run for approximately 30 kilometers on a single battery charge," he said.

Sapna Jadhav, a mechanic with the NGO, said the purpose of developing the e-cycle is to facilitate daily commuting, especially for women and labourers, by providing affordable transportation.

"This bicycle will help women reach their work destinations quickly. Amid rising petrol prices, it could prove to be an affordable transportation option for middle- and lower-income groups," she said.

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