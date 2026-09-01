Buzz around the women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies Bill is back in Delhi’s political circles, with a strong likelihood that the Government is mulling convening a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 20.

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A Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to follow the special session, where the Government will once more pilot a reworked Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies to make space for 33 per cent seats for women.

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It was anticipated that the Government would call a special session to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of women’s quota, which is why the Monsoon Session, which ended recently, was adjourned but not prorogued.

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Prorogation of a Parliament session implies a formal end to that session. Once prorogued, the session is reconvened by the President on the recommendation of the Government.

But this time, the Monsoon Session ended on August 13 and has not been prorogued to date. The Congress had already indicated Government intent to reconvene Parliament at will to again try and pass the controversial Bills, which had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority of MPs present and voting in the Lok Sabha when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had piloted the agenda for the first time in a special session in April.

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The Bill was defeated by a joint Opposition.

The Government has since been waiting to shore up the numbers. With Shiv Sena UBT’s six MPs on its side, along with the expected merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, which has announced support to the NDA in Parliament, the Government is in a better position numerically. But the Government is still not there fully.

“Once the Speaker, Lok Sabha, decides the pending application for merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs in Lok Sabha with NCPI, we will have further clarity,” said official sources.

Meanwhile, the Government’s engagement with Tamil Nadu-based DMK and VCK continues, with Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay recently demanding firm legislative assurance that no move around delimitation will harm the interests of the state.

The Congress remains firmly opposed to the Bill, with Kharge writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session and freeze Lok Sabha strength at the current 533 for another 25 years.

The original version of the delimitation Bill that is linked to women’s reservation had proposed to take Lok Sabha numbers to 850, with a flat 50 per cent raise for all states on their current Lok Sabha strength.

The Government is mulling incorporation of protections for states’ Lok Sabha strength into the new Bill.