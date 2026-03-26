The Narendra Modi government aims to implement the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, ensuring that one-third of the seats in Parliament and state legislatures will be reserved for women, after the first census after 2026 and delimitation that is to follow.

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Although many political leaders cutting across party lines have welcomed the move, they have raised questions on why the government cannot wait for delimitation to take place after the census and must hustle now.

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Women from various walks of life underlined the need to accelerate women's participation in governance through legislation.

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"The step to amend the Women's Reservation Bill to ensure political empowerment of women is a historic and timely step. It has been 79 years since freedom... in states, women MLAs are just 8 percent. The world average is 25 percent. Without reservation, it will take over 100 years to reach 33 percent. Reservation is essential for India’s growth," Rekha Mody, founder, Stree Shakti - The Parallel Force, told The Tribune.

Kanwaljeet Kaur, president, Zila Parishad, Kurushetra, said the spirit of non-violence, as envisioned by Mahatama Gandhi, finds its truest strength in the collective power of women.

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"The amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill not only accelerates political empowerment but also reaffirms the nation's commitment to gender justice. The women of India will undoubtedly view this as a transformative milestone and remain grateful for this progressive initiative," she said.

"When women unite in the force of non-violence, they become an unstoppable power for change, as rightly envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. It is a decisive step towards true political empowerment and inclusive democracy," she added.

Kunwarani Ritu Singh, an activist from Ladakh, said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is not merely a policy decision, but a "restoration of balance, and a reaffirmation of the rightful place of women in shaping the nation’s destiny".

"This historic step under the leadership of Narendra Modi opens doors for millions of women to participate in governance, decision-making, and nation-building. It is a powerful message to every girl—that her voice matters, her leadership is needed, and her dreams are valid. The real transformation will come when this opportunity translates into confident, capable, and compassionate women leaders across India.

"Let this not just be a celebration of policy, but a movement of purpose—where women rise, lead, and inspire generations to come," she added.

Padmashri Guru Shovana Narayan said that although women have made significant strides in various sectors, their representation in politics remains low.

"The Women’s Reservation Bill could address this by ensuring a fixed percentage of seats for women, promoting their presence, and encouraging grassroots political engagement. For lasting impact, the Bill must be supported by initiatives in political training and awareness, fostering an empowering environment for women to participate confidently.

"Women parliamentarians can enhance policymaking by focusing more on education, healthcare, gender-based violence, economic empowerment, maternal health, and workplace equality. They could deepen their address on environmental issues, rural development, and cultural heritage for nation-building," she said.

Artist-curator Manisha Gawade said women represent 50% of our population, and one wonders what we were waiting for all these years to be fair to them.

"Stress on art and culture is definitely an issue and subjects that I feel should be raised by women parliamentarians. I also feel that more women's employment will change society for the better, and proper encouragement must be given for it," she added.